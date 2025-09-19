CCBU sets benchmark for safety practices at Vision Zero Africa Conference visit

Delegates from the International Vision Zero Africa Conference were given a close-up view of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda’s (CCBU) world-class safety practices during a site visit on 5th September 2025.

The visit followed the Third International Vision Zero Africa Conference, hosted by Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development in August.

This conference provided an invaluable platform for advancing workplace safety and health across the continent. CCBU, renowned for its outstanding Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) practices, was selected to host the national delegates, showcasing its exemplary commitment to safety and well-being.

Emmy Hashakimana, General Manager at CCBU, emphasised that the company’s long-term success hinges on the safety of everyone connected to its business.

This includes employees, visitors, distribution networks, customers, and the communities it serves.

“Safety is embedded across our entire value chain—from the arrival of raw materials to the moment our products reach consumers,” said Hashakimana.

He added that CCBU’s guiding belief, “Zero is Possible,” signifies its commitment to achieving zero incidents, whether related to safety or product quality.

This reflects the company’s dedication to both integrity and operational excellence, which are crucial to refreshing Africa and creating shared value.

CCBU’s safety strategy is not merely about compliance; it’s an integral part of its social licence to operate and a driver of sustainable growth.

As a Coca-Cola authorised bottler, the company adheres to The Coca-Cola Company’s Workplace Rights Policy, which promotes a productive and safe workplace by minimising risks across all operations. In line with Coca-Cola Operating Requirements (KORE), CCBU’s manufacturing and distribution facilities implement internationally recognised frameworks for occupational health and safety management.

