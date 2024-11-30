Busega cleared of roadside vendors as new market opens 

The Kampala Capital City Authority carried out the demolition of the makeshift market structures which lined the road in Busega.

The operation follows Thursday's official opening of the New Busega Market to vendors.

The new market was built under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP) and is supported by the Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

The makeshift structures which stretched along the suburb and sold mostly food items were demolished by KCCA and the vendors directed to go to the new market.

The space left on the roadside is expected to be used to expand the road patch that connects to Masaka Road and Mityana Raod

“We are collaborating with the Ministry of Works and Transport to optimize the use of the vacated roundabout area at Busega to mitigate traffic congestion in the vicinity,” the Authority stated.

A new dawn for market vendors

The new market has the capacity to accommodate 4,000 vendors, featuring 1,500 workspaces that include pitches, stalls, lock-ups, restaurants, provision for a cold room, and ample parking space.

KCCA also set up an Allocation Committee with the responsibility to designate relevant departments for effective market management.