CAF President mourns fallen Ugandan referee

The tragic incident occurred last week during a match between Sports Club Villa and UPDF at Wankulukuku Stadium, where Kabugo collapsed in the 73rd minute.

Despite immediate medical attention, the 27-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby medical facility.

CAF mourns

In his statement, Dr Motsepe conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of CAF.

“The CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Uganda Premier League match official, Peter Kabugo, who collapsed during a football league match at Wankulukuku Stadium in Uganda,” the statement read.

Dr Motsepe extended sympathies to Kabugo’s family, the Federation of Ugandan Football Associations (FUFA), and its President, Moses Magogo, as well as to the people of Uganda.

The shocking incident overshadowed what was a commanding 5-0 victory for Sports Club Villa over UPDF. The game ended in sombre silence, with players, officials, and fans mourning the untimely loss of Kabugo.

Peter Kabugo, a native of Buikwe district, will be laid to rest in his hometown. Known for his dedication to the sport, Kabugo began his refereeing career with the Kagadi District Football Association before rising to officiate in the Uganda Premier League, where he served for three years.