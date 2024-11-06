Trump in early lead; final results expected in days

As of 9:30 p.m. ET (0230 GMT Wednesday), polls had closed in 41 states and Washington, D.C. Trump led with 162 electoral votes, while Harris had 81.

However, both candidates still had potential paths to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

The contest is widely expected to hinge on the outcomes in seven pivotal swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Pre-election opinion polls indicated a neck-and-neck race in all these critical areas.

Decision Desk HQ projected that Trump would win North Carolina, though other major media outlets and Edison Research had yet to call the state. In Georgia, where 77% of the estimated vote had been counted, Trump led Harris 52.3% to 47.1%, according to Edison’s data.

The stakes are high, not only for the presidency but also for control of Congress. The Democrats’ hold on the Senate is precarious, particularly after Republican Jim Justice flipped a key West Virginia seat.

The House of Representatives remains too close to call, with both parties having a chance to secure a majority.

In addition to the presidential and congressional races, several states have significant ballot measures up for decision.

In Florida, a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution failed to reach the required 60% threshold, leaving a restrictive six-week ban in place. Nine other states are also voting on abortion-related propositions.

Tensions remain high in a deeply polarised country. National exit polls by Edison indicate that nearly three-quarters of voters believe American democracy is under threat.

Throughout the campaign, Trump has used increasingly dire rhetoric, raising baseless concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Hours before polls closed, he posted on his Truth Social platform, alleging widespread “massive CHEATING” in Philadelphia and later suggesting fraud in Detroit. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey dismissed his claims, telling Reuters, “I don't respond to nonsense.”

Kamala Harris has cautioned voters about the potential consequences of a second Trump presidency, stressing the risks to democratic norms.

Voters urged to wait patiently

Meanwhile, uformer President Barack Obama took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge patience and trust in the electoral process.

“It took several days to count every ballot in 2020, and it’s very likely we won’t know the outcome tonight either,” Obama posted.

He reminded Americans to respect the work of election officials, verify information before sharing it, and allow the process to unfold.