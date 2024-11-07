Kabushenga disqualified from KCCA ED race for lack of academic papers

Kabushenga shared this news with his supporters via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), along with a letter from the Public Service Commission confirming his disqualification.

The Public Service Commission notified Kabushenga that he had not met the qualifications needed for the role, specifically lacking a Master’s Degree, which is required for the Executive Director position.

In his message, Kabushenga expressed gratitude to those who had supported his campaign and acknowledged that this marked the end of his journey toward the position.

Kabushenga’s Response to the Disqualification

In his post, Kabushenga stated, “I have been notified by the Public Service Commission that I do NOT meet the minimum requirements for the job of Executive Director of KCCA. I do not hold a Masters Degree.”

“For this reason, I will not make the shortlist. I am grateful to all those who expressed their goodwill & support. So it ends here for me. In the meantime, I will keep left!” he added

This development has come as a disappointment to many who supported Kabushenga’s bid to lead the city’s authority, particularly in light of the recent controversies and challenges faced by KCCA.

KCCA Vacancy

The vacancy for the KCCA Executive Director position arose following the dismissal of Dorothy Kisaka, who was relieved of her duties amid accusations of negligence and mismanagement.

Kisaka’s sacking followed a tragic incident at the Kiteezi landfill, where a garbage collapse led to the deaths of 35 people. This incident triggered an investigation that ultimately led to her removal, along with the dismissal of other senior officials at KCCA.

In response, the Ministry of Public Service advertised the position, attracting numerous applicants, including Kabushenga and former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director Richard Byarugaba. Both figures entered the race with significant public attention due to their high-profile careers and experience in leadership roles.

A Competitive Field of Candidates

Kabushenga’s withdrawal narrows the competition in what has become a highly watched selection process.

His competitor, Richard Byarugaba, also joined the race under unique circumstances after losing his position at NSSF due to a contentious decision by Minister Betty Amongi.

Byarugaba’s tenure at NSSF was marred by accusations of financial impropriety, though he was later cleared of wrongdoing by an Inspector General’s report. His experience, coupled with his legal challenges in a bid to regain his former role, has added intrigue to the KCCA leadership race.

Kabushenga, on the other hand, led Vision Group for 14 years before his resignation in 2021. Since then, he has maintained a presence in the public eye, engaging in public speaking, agriculture, and other ventures.