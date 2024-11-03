Museveni meets woman who teased him in school

While gracing Energy Minister Ruth Nakabirwa’s Thanksgiving dinner in Ndejje, the President linked up with Mrs Aisha Buruku, with whom they attended the University of Dar-Es-Salaam.

Buruku is a Tanzanian national and retired educationist who has lived and worked in Uganda for several decades.

She among others, served as the Headmistress of Nabisunsa Girls S.S. between 1977 and 1986. This was the time that Minister Nankabirwa attended the school and served as its head girl.

Reminiscing university days

During the dinner event, Museveni told the guests that Mrs Buruku had once questioned his sexuality because he only hung out with male friends.

Museveni's clique at the university included among others, former Foreign Affairs Minister, the late James Francis Wapakhabulo.

“I do not know if she remembers, but one day she approached us and asked if we were homosexuals,” Museveni recalled.

“ She wondered why we had no girlfriends, and why we were hanging out by ourselves.”

The Head of state invited Buruku for a meeting so they could catch up on the olden days.

Minister Nankabirwa threw the big Thanksgiving following her appointment as a Canon by the Church of Uganda.

The minister and former Kiboga district woman MP was back in June this year named Laity Canon along with financial expert Vivian Igundura and Naboth Muhairwe, a renowned lawyer.