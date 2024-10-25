Tragic fire in Kisenyi claims life of 15-year-old student

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP), ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, reported that the fire broke out around 1:49 A.M. in a section of makeshift structures built from timber and iron sheets. The blaze completely destroyed the structures, leaving all property in ruins.

Emergency responders, including the Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, swiftly arrived on the scene, supported by the Uganda Red Cross and a Scene of Crime Officer. Despite their quick response, the fire resulted in the death of 15-year-old Melisa Catherine Kiiza, a student at City Side School in Kyebando and daughter of Ronald Bashisha. Her body has been taken to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities are continuing to search the scene to ensure no one else is trapped, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

