Kuwaiti charity donates livestock to Luwero families

This project is expected to provide a sustainable source of income and food security for these families.

Direct Aid Society has been active in Uganda since 1988, delivering essential services such as education, orphan care, and emergency relief.

The organisation has a strong presence in vulnerable communities across Uganda, with four operational centres serving Ugandans without discrimination.

Over the years, Direct Aid Society has implemented various projects, including borehole construction during the COVID-19 pandemic and food distribution in the Karamoja region, underscoring its commitment to humanitarian assistance.

At the livestock distribution event, Hon. Alice Kaboyo, Minister of State for Luwero-Rwenzori, expressed her appreciation for Direct Aid Society's contribution.

She highlighted the potential of the livestock donation to support poverty alleviation in the community. "The government wants us to chase poverty from our homes. If you get five goats, this is a huge advantage," she stated.

Kaboyo also announced that a monitoring committee would be formed to oversee the welfare of the livestock, requiring families to seek permission before selling or slaughtering any animals. This measure aims to ensure the long-term success of the initiative.

The event was attended by other notable figures, including Agnes Kirabo Nantongo, Youth MP for the Central Region, who thanked Kaboyo for her continuous support for Luwero District.