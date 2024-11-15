East African School of Taxation empowers 196 professionals at 11th graduation ceremony

The ceremony, held at the Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi, was attended by distinguished delegates from both public and private sectors. Their presence underscored EAST’s critical role in equipping the region with highly skilled tax professionals.

Founded in 2009, EAST is dedicated to fostering a deep understanding of tax revenue mobilisation and tax administration. Over the years, it has become a key institution for nurturing Uganda’s and East Africa’s brightest minds in taxation.

By offering comprehensive courses and adopting a proactive approach to tax education, EAST equips its graduates to tackle the complexities of modern tax systems effectively.

Joshua Kato, an EAST graduate and esteemed tax advisor, highlighted the importance of tax awareness for contemporary business success.

"Tax is no longer just a background concern for businesses," said Kato. "It is now a fundamental element that business owners must prioritise. By understanding their rights and obligations related to tax, businesses can safeguard their financial stability and growth."

Kato further explained that EAST trains its graduates to adopt proactive tax strategies, equipping them with the confidence to navigate tax requirements and ensure compliance, thereby avoiding costly penalties.

He added, "In an era of globalised business and evolving tax regulations, tax awareness isn’t optional, it’s essential. By fostering this knowledge, EAST is not just building individual expertise; it’s strengthening the broader economic landscape by promoting tax compliance and facilitating smoother tax administration processes for businesses and governments alike."

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Principal Judge, Hon. Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, Dr. Asa Mugenyi, Justice of the Court of Appeal and President of the School, and Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Christine Echookit Akello, among others.