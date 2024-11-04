Gov’t urged to arrest false prophets

Pastor Joseph Serwadda of Victory Christian Center Church says the government has been silent about what he termed as false prophets, despite getting numerous warnings about their criminal acts.

Ignored warnings

Serwadda says instead of going after such pastors to bring them to book, the government has been shielding some of them, making them more prominent.

“We have told you repeatedly that these people are not part of us, why are you protecting them? How come when you get alerted about suspected terrorism activity you come in fast?” he remarked.

“Why do you wait for them to do despicable things? You just saw what happened with those men that killed 8 people,” added Sserwadda, referring to last week’s brutal brutal murder of 8 family members by suspected cult leaders in Kagadi district.

Two members of a new cult targeted relatives and community members and slaughtered them using bladed weapons. Four of the deceased were children under 13 years old.

Pastor Serwadda is concerned that the government continues to protect pastors who have been identified as false prophets, often giving them platforms atm government functions.