Government links with Yara East Africa to strengthen agricultural inputs

The two entities will work together to equip government fertilizer inspectors with the skills and knowledge needed to oversee quality standards in Uganda’s agricultural inputs market, focusing on Yara’s innovative regenerative agriculture solutions.

This was revealed at a training session on October 31, 2024, at Eureka Hotel, Kampala.

The training programme covered several critical topics, including ways to protect farmers from counterfeit fertilizers, understanding regulatory requirements, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The goal is to create a resilient and thriving food system in Uganda that not only maximises yields but also ensures responsible resource use.

“Today’s engagement represents a meaningful step forward in ensuring that fertilizers reaching farmers across Uganda are safe, reliable, and of high quality,” said William Ng’eno, Yara East Africa’s Country Manager.

“By strengthening quality control, we aim to tackle the growing issue of counterfeit products in the market. Together, we are building a secure and productive agricultural sector for Uganda,” Ng’eno added.

Government welcomes initiative

The agriculture ministry believes this training is crucial in creating a competitive, profitable, and sustainable agricultural sector.

According to Alex Otut, Senior Agriculture Inspector for Fertilizer Testing at MAAIF, developing a skilled workforce is essential to this vision.

“Building competitiveness locally is now our focus, and developing skilled, competent workers is a key part of this effort. Today’s engagement with Yara has been instrumental in this regard. Our colleagues are now equipped to speak with expertise on fertilizers, which reinforces our goal of ensuring sustainable agriculture,” Otut noted.

John Mwanja, Assistant Commissioner for Agrochemicals, Crop Inspection, and Certification at MAAIF, echoed this sentiment.

He praised Yara for consistently meeting high-quality benchmarks and emphasised the importance of proper fertilizer use.

“At MAAIF, we regulate the quality of agricultural inputs, including fertilizers, ensuring Ugandan farmers have access to high-standard products. Our laboratory testing capabilities enable us to monitor and verify market standards. Our partnership with Yara will help ensure farmers have the knowledge they need to apply fertilizers correctly, empowering them to make the most of these inputs,” Mwanja stated.

Yara Uganda has taken proactive steps to address the challenges faced by local farmers, particularly the widespread knowledge gap.

“One major challenge we encounter is the knowledge gap, which we’re addressing by deploying dedicated teams and establishing around 100 demonstration farms across the country. These sites allow farmers to see our products in action, experiencing the impact of new techniques and innovations firsthand,” explained John Rotich, Commercial Manager of Yara Uganda.