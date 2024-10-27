Greenhill Academy shines at Enjuba National Spelling Bee

Ethan Arinaitwe emerged as the overall champion, followed by Jethro Kibuga Talindeka, with Francis Ochieng in third place. Each winner received Shs1 million towards school fees, a tablet, and a plaque, marking their impressive achievements.

Enjuba, an early childhood education non-profit, awarded Greenhill Academy with a bull, further recognising the school’s excellence in the competition. Teddy Patricia Awori, the Enjuba National Spelling Bee Program Manager, said that 395 participants initially competed in regional rounds, with 150 advancing to nationals.

The competition is open to children aged 9 to 12. For children enthusiastic about the competition but unable to afford the entry fees, Enjuba often assists in securing sponsorships for them.

Fellowship and mentorship

The competition rewards more than the top three; the top 16 participants gain access to a fellowship where they are mentored into leadership roles. For instance, previous champions, such as Livingstone Kibbumba, co-emceed the event, while Umaru Wambozi served as a judge.

Notes from teachers and pupils

Teachers from participating schools received gift hampers. Some of the schools represented included Namilyango Boys Junior School, Mugwanya Preparatory School Kabojja, Namagunga Primary Boarding School, Heritage International School, St. Mukasa Preparatory Seminary Mushanga, Gayaza Junior School, Greenhill Primary School Buwaate, Fr Alex You Memorial School (Mubende), and Gombe Junior School.

Ethan Arinaitwe, a Primary Six pupil from Greenhill, who was the overall winner, said that his goal was to win, improve his English, and elevate his spelling abilities. He frequently learns new words through YouTube, with “Sesquipedalian” as one of his favourites, meaning someone who uses long words.

Canaan Mbuga, a P.7 student from Namilyango Boys, expressed that despite his confidence, he struggled with maintaining composure during the speed round.

Participants were challenged with words such as "paneer," "hiatus," "redux," "muezzin," and "ineffable." Other notable words included "bifurcate," "geocaching," "singultus," and "souchong," pushing competitors to showcase their spelling prowess.

Gaining confidence and broader skills

Awori noted that the competition instills confidence, sharpens intellect, and nurtures a reading culture among children.

Criver Nabajju, a teacher at Enjuba International School, mentioned that spelling bees enhance research and articulation skills.

Prof. Annabella Ejiri, from Makerere University’s College of Computing and Information Sciences, attended the competition to support her daughter, Bella Ewoma, a Primary Six pupil at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli.

Prof. Ejiri believes the Enjuba National Spelling Bee provides children with valuable exposure, enhancing their communication and leadership skills. She noted that participating in challenging rounds, such as the speed rounds, equips children with the experience to perform under pressure – a vital skill in today’s professional world.

Prof. Ejiri also pointed out that, for children who don’t win, the experience teaches them that life isn’t always smooth, boosting their resilience and self-esteem. She said that as children learn, it also inspires parents to expand their own knowledge, enabling deeper, more meaningful conversations with their kids. For her, learning is a lifelong journey that should only end at the grave.

Broader vision

Teachers also benefit and Kennedy Byarugaba from Greenhill noted that the competition inspires educators to go beyond the syllabus. Edith Kawuma from Heritage International School added that as learners improve, teachers experience shared success.

NFT Consult CEO Elizabeth Ntege encouraged the spellers to envision careers in emerging fields like space exploration, robotics, and AI.

Aaron Kirunda, Enjuba’s CEO and founder, expressed pride in the organisation’s role in enhancing literacy and extended his gratitude to its partners: Plan International, which was represented at the event by Phoebe Kasoga, Country Director for Uganda; Kampala Serena Hotel; and World Vision, represented by Jeremiah Nyagah, National Director for Uganda.

A Fun-filled event

The event, which was also attended by Makmot Otto, the Member of Parliament for Agago County, featured a special session where adults joined in the spelling bee for fun.

Aside from the spelling challenge, pupils entertained the guests with vibrant performances. St. Louis Pre and Primary School pupils presented a captivating poem, while Gombe Junior School students delighted the audience with energetic dances and acrobatic feats.