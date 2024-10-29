Indoor gas cooking may be sending you to an early grave

Research from the University Jaume I in Spain has highlighted the deadly impact of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) emissions from gas stoves, which can severely impact health, especially in poorly ventilated homes. The study estimates that across Europe, indoor gas pollution from cooking accounts for nearly 40,000 early deaths each year. Alongside Britain, Italy, Poland, Romania, and France are the most affected countries.

Nitrogen dioxide, a well-known pollutant, can cause lung inflammation and long-term damage to the heart and lungs. Most studies have previously focused on NO₂ exposure from outdoor sources like car emissions, leaving indoor exposure largely unexamined. Dr Juana Maria Delgado-Saborit, the lead author, stated: 'Since 1978, we’ve known that NO₂ pollution is much higher in kitchens using gas than electric cookers. Now, we can finally put numbers to the lives being cut short.'

In addition to premature deaths, the researchers estimate that pollutants from gas cooking contribute to around 370,000 cases of childhood asthma across Europe. The study, conducted in collaboration with the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), raises concerns about indoor pollution levels surpassing World Health Organization (WHO) limits, particularly during the colder months when homes are kept airtight for warmth.