How understanding glucose levels can help prevent post-meal fatigue

Post-meal fatigue, known as postprandial somnolence, is often linked to blood glucose fluctuations. Dr. Amy McKenzie, Director of Clinical Research at Lingo, explains, “When you eat, especially carbohydrates, your body breaks them down into glucose. This glucose enters your bloodstream, creating a temporary energy spike. But if that spike is too rapid, your body releases insulin to manage it, which can lead to feelings of fatigue.”

The type of food you consume plays a crucial role. Diets high in processed carbohydrates and sugars cause sudden glucose spikes, making you feel tired shortly after eating. In contrast, balanced meals rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein promote more stable glucose levels, keeping your energy steady.

Dr. McKenzie shares some practical tips: “First, choose the right foods—include vegetables, whole grains, protein, and healthy fats to maintain stable glucose levels. Second, avoid heavy meals and instead opt for smaller, balanced meals throughout the day.”

She adds that staying hydrated is essential. “Drinking six to eight glasses of water daily helps prevent fatigue caused by high glucose levels.” Moving your body after meals can also boost energy. “A gentle walk post-meal enhances glucose metabolism, reducing tiredness,” Dr. McKenzie advises.

Lastly, she emphasises the importance of meal timing. “Avoid eating too close to bedtime, as it can affect your sleep and energy the next day. Finish your last meal a few hours before going to bed.”

By understanding how your body reacts to different foods and monitoring your glucose levels, you can make smarter dietary choices, staying energised and enhancing your overall wellbeing.