Pictorial: Swangz Avenue unveils star-studded all-star album

The launch event showcased some of Uganda's most prominent artists, among them Bebe Cool, Iryn Namubiru, Maro, Karole Kasita, The Mith, and Grenade, as well as a host of radio and TV personalities.

Representing Swangz Avenue, standout artists such as Azawi, Vinka, Zafaran, Zagazillions, Elijah Kitaka, Winnie Nwagi, and Double Black made a memorable appearance.

Collaborating artists John Blaq, Ava Peace, and Apass, as well as the album’s producers Nessim, Steven Keys, and Andrew Ahuurra, joined the celebration, sharing insights into the production process.

The evening began with a stylish black carpet entrance, with DJs, including Swangz Avenue’s Eyo Marcus, creating an electric atmosphere.

Guests were treated to cocktails by Jameson and a variety of appetisers, enhancing the exclusive experience.

Hosts Sammy Wetala and Eyo Marcus entertained the crowd with Swangz Avenue-themed trivia, giving away gift hampers and tickets to the upcoming Dexta Daps concert scheduled for 14 December.

Listening party

At 9:30 pm, Benon Mugumbya of Swangz Avenue kicked off the official listening session, presenting each track in its original sequence to allow the audience to experience the album's intended flow.

Fans and industry professionals alike appreciated the rich sounds and unique collaborations showcased on the 16-track album.

Highlights of the night included tracks like "Wanika Bendela" by Vinka, John Blaq, and Elijah Kitaka, "Mary Jane" by Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, and Zagazillions, and "Red Flag" by Vinka and Azawi.

Tracklist for #SwangzAllStarAlbum:

Amin Dada - Azawi, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka Wedding - Azawi, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka Full Service - Winnie Nwagi, Joshua Baraka, Elijah Kitaka Falayidid - Zafaran, Azawi Kikumi Kinaana (U'm Not Going Away) - Elijah Kitaka, Azawi, Vinka I Know - Winnie Nwagi, Apass, Elijah Kitaka Red Flag - Azawi, Vinka For Sure - Azawi, Arrow Boy Wanika Bendela - Vinka, John Blaq, Elijah Kitaka Dawa - Elijah Kitaka, Bien, Savara Batuleke - Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Ava Peace Finally - Elijah Kitaka, Azawi God Ye Buddy - Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka, Zafaran, Levixone Wewe - Azawi, Zafaran, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka Mary Jane - Zagazillions, Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Elijah Kitaka God Ye Buddy (Double Black Remix) - Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka, Zafaran, Levixone

In his closing remarks, Benon Mugumbya extended gratitude to the artists, producers, and sponsors who contributed to the creation of the album.

The event concluded with an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, which captured the album’s journey from creative recording sessions in Zanzibar back to the Swangz Avenue studios in Uganda.

The #SwangzAllStarAlbum is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering fans a chance to enjoy the artistic synergy of East Africa’s finest talents.