Jinja City gears up for Nyege Nyege 2024; lineups, ticket info revealed

Organised by Talent Africa Group and Nyege Nyege, the ninth edition of this festival promises an expanded experience, including the addition of the "Nyege In The City" programme, which aims to showcase Jinja’s unique attractions and cultural richness.

Enhancing the Jinja Experience

This year, the festival is set to introduce a fresh dimension through the Afrogalactic Carnival, and the “Nyege In The City” programme.

This new addition is designed to offer daytime experiences across Jinja, allowing attendees to explore the city’s heritage and attractions.

“Nyege In The City” will include guided tours, fine dining, cultural showcases, and water activities on the Nile.

As the main festival grounds at Jinja Golf Course will be closed daily from 8 am to 3 pm for security checks, these daytime activities ensure that visitors can engage with Jinja's offerings and contribute to the local economy.

According to Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, working closely with Jinja City authorities has been key to creating safe, enriching experiences beyond the festival grounds.

“We have taken due diligence to ascertain safe and the best partnerships with different businesses within Jinja to bring Nyege in the City to life,” he noted.

Festival and City Collaboration

Nyege Nyege’s organisers have reaffirmed their partnership with the Jinja Authority, noting the festival’s role in boosting tourism and economic opportunities for local businesses.

Sarah Babyerabira, Jinja City’s Commercial Officer, expressed her enthusiasm for the festival, citing its alignment with the city’s tourism vision.

“Nyege Nyege aligns with the aspirations of Jinja City. It has enhanced tourism in our city, which is part of our vision for local economic development,” Babyerabira said, adding that local leaders fully support the festival and its impact on showcasing Jinja’s cultural diversity.

With Uganda Breweries as a key sponsor, Uganda Waragi is set to feature prominently at the festival, celebrating Ugandan heritage through its Lemon and Ginger, Coconut, and Premium options at the dedicated Uganda Waragi Stage.

“As always, Uganda Waragi…is pleased to showcase the best of the Pearl of Africa and the beautiful city of Jinja,” said Francis Nyende, Marketing Manager for Mainstream Spirits.

"We dedicate this edition to unpacking the true Ugandan Spirit with the now limitless Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger, a festival staple that represents the dynamic and vibrant consumer at the festival, flanked with coconut and premium at the Uganda Waragi Stage,” he said.

The line up

The festival’s main evening events will take place at the Jinja Golf Course, which has been specially landscaped to enhance the experience.

Among the highlights are five major stages, including the Dark Star Stage for experimental artists and the Spirit of Uganda Stage, which celebrates Uganda’s multiculturalism.

Attendees can look forward to performances from local and international artists, with acts like Soweto’s RMBO, Teso’s Patrick Atude, the Batwa Dance Group, and renowned artists such as Cali P from Jamaica gracing the stages.

This year’s lineup also features regional artists and DJs, with additional appearances by social media sensation Hozambe and Ugandan artists like Zex Bilangilangi, Pia Pounds, and Kenneth Mugabi.

CEO Derek Debru spoke of the festival’s role in supporting Uganda’s creative and cultural sectors.

“This edition is keen to highlight the unique value proposition towards the creative and cultural sector in the country by offering a platform for budding creatives to showcase their talent, as well as uniting revelers in the diverse Ugandan culture,” Debru noted.

Economic Boost and Local Support

Jinja’s local businesses are gearing up for an influx of festival-goers, with the festival expected to generate significant socio-economic benefits for the area.

Hotels, restaurants, and various service providers are preparing to accommodate and serve the attendees, bringing much-needed revenue to the region.