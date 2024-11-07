Lutaaya turns to Fenon for historic Valentine’s Day “Love Champion” concert

Lutaaya initially teased his fans with only the date, but he has now revealed that Fenon Events, one of Uganda’s top event production companies, will handle the entire production.

Fenon Events has recently handled major concerts, including Jose Chameleone’s "Legend in Gold," Mesach Semakula’s "45 Concert," the "Acidic Vocals Ndi Musoga Concert" at Lugogo Grounds, and the "Davido Live in Uganda" concert.

Anticipation high

Lutaya says fans can expect a professionally produced show with top-notch sound, lighting, and stage effects, setting the stage for a memorable evening.

Titled "Love Champion," the concert will see Lutaaya back in the spotlight, balancing his music career with his role as a politician.

While he has been active in politics for some time, his return to the music scene reaffirms the saying that an artist will always be drawn to their art.

His musical journey spans decades, and he is celebrated for hits that resonate with many Ugandans. His popular songs include "Nassanga," "Baby Girl," "Tuli Luno," "Omwaka Guno," and "Easy Come Easy Go," among others.

His return to the stage is a treat for fans who have followed his career over the years and appreciate his contribution to Uganda’s music industry.