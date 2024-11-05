Fred Sebatta on why all Ugandan musicians need to learn to play instruments

“The challenge with Ugandan musicians is that they rush to the microphone. They never want to take time to learn the instruments,” Ssebata remarked.

He stressed the importance of understanding the fundamentals of music composition, starting with instruments like the guitar.

“For a guitar, you need about one and a half years to get the basics, and once you do, it gives you a perfect starting chance in creating music,” he explained.

Kadongo Kamu music according to hi, stands out due to its emphasis on instrumental mastery.

He suggested that many disputes among contemporary Ugandan artists over originality and accusations of song theft could be minimised if more musicians focused on mastering instruments.

“That is the problem you face as young artists, that you like only the microphone. But the microphone alone, if you cannot play any instruments, is not going to be very helpful,” he cautioned.

“An artist who knows instruments is able to discern and make good choices about how to build their own tunes."

The Matendo Band founder advised aspiring artists to at least learn to play the piano, as it would significantly improve their ability to compose and arrange music.

Matendo Band at 42

Ssebata’s upcoming concert is set to take place on December 14, where he will celebrate 42 years in the music industry.

Reflecting on this milestone, Ssebata expressed gratitude to his fans and the people who have supported him throughout his career.

“This is a major milestone for me. Many people are coming from outside the country to attend, so I urge all my fans in Uganda to come and be part of this celebration,” he said.

He paid tribute to his mentor, Dan Mugula, who played a key role in launching his music career.

“When I first came to Kampala, I was a car mechanic in Ndeeba, but my dream was in music. I went to him, and he gave me all the advice I needed to start,” Ssebata shared.

He went on to form Matendo Band, which gained success until he was struck by a serious illness that kept him out of the industry for nearly four years.