Ragga Dee drops financial gems on securing future as a musician

In an interview with NBS, Ragga Dee highlighted the financial potential in Uganda’s music scene, emphasising that with the right mindset, it can pave the way to long-term stability. “There is still money in the music industry,” he said.

“You can do a show and earn fifty million; just take that money and invest in buying land. In a few years, you’ll double your income.”

He stressed that relying solely on music won’t build wealth, advising artists to prioritise long-term investments over flashy spending.

“When I do a show, I don’t use the money to buy shoes; I invest it in something productive that will generate more income because I can’t sing forever.”