Ragga Dee drops financial gems on securing future as a musician

In an interview with NBS, Ragga Dee highlighted the financial potential in Uganda’s music scene, emphasising that with the right mindset, it can pave the way to long-term stability. “There is still money in the music industry,” he said.
“You can do a show and earn fifty million; just take that money and invest in buying land. In a few years, you’ll double your income.”
He stressed that relying solely on music won’t build wealth, advising artists to prioritise long-term investments over flashy spending.
“When I do a show, I don’t use the money to buy shoes; I invest it in something productive that will generate more income because I can’t sing forever.”
As a veteran who has accumulated wealth through smart financial choices, Ragga Dee pointed out that fame is fleeting, and even the biggest stars eventually need to transition from their music careers. “Even Michael Jackson reached a point and said, ‘This is it.’ You can be a star now, but you won’t be a star forever.”