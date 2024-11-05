Dr Bbosa mourns loss of his last born son

Bagenda, celebrated for his role in the long-running television series "That's Life Mwattu" and his association with The Ebonies drama group, expressed profound sorrow over the unexpected tragedy. He revealed that the infant, his second son, was born unexpectedly, bringing joy to the family.

"The boy lived for only five days, and I considered him my last born. I had had girls and only one boy. This was my second boy," Bagenda stated.

Shortly after birth, the newborn showed signs of distress, prompting the family to seek medical attention at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

Diagnosis

Medical examinations, including an X-ray, indicated that while most organs were functioning well, there was a concern with one of the heart valves.

A cardiologist assessed the condition as manageable and prescribed specific medication.

Tragically, as the family was in the process of obtaining the prescribed medication from First Pharmacy they received the devastating news of the infant's passing.

The burial is scheduled to take place at Nsotoka, approximately 10 miles along Kangulumira Road, where the family's burial grounds are located.

Sam Bagenda, born on 31 March 1965 in Mukono, Uganda, has been a prominent figure in the Ugandan entertainment industry for decades.

He began his career as a singer with The Ebonies and transitioned into acting, gaining widespread recognition for his portrayal of Dr. Bbosa in "That's Life Mwattu."