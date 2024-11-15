Celebs shore up support for Cranes ahead of AFCON clash with S. Africa

Songstress Pia Pounds led the charge this week using her platform to drum up excitement for the game.

She was recently seen performing goal celebrations inspired by the national team players, captivating fans and drawing widespread attention online.

Teenage music sensation Felista Di Superstar has also stepped up to rally fans.

Using her influence and energetic style, Felista has added to the growing hype surrounding the match, encouraging Ugandans to come out in numbers and cheer the team on as they aim to secure their place in the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

VIPs Join Final Training Session

Ahead of the decisive game, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and her husband, FUFA President Moses Magogo, visited the Uganda Cranes during their final training session.

The pair were joined by MPs David Kabanda and Asuman Balirwa, showing national solidarity with the team.

Their presence at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala served as a morale booster for the players as they gear up for one of their most important matches in recent years.

The Stakes Are High

The Uganda Cranes sit at the top of Group K with 10 points from four matches, closely followed by South Africa, who have eight points.

A win for either team today, Friday, 15 November, will guarantee their qualification for the next AFCON tournament.

For Uganda, this match represents a chance to return to the AFCON tournament for the first time since 2019. The excitement is palpable, with fans, celebrities, and politicians uniting to support the team.

Fan Engagement Reaches Fever Pitch

The Uganda Cranes’ official X account has been actively promoting the match, leveraging partnerships with brands like MTN and Nivana to engage fans through ticket giveaways and interactive campaigns.