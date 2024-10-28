AK47’s twins back in Uganda, Pallaso takes on fatherly role

Naturally, the children are now grown and have since expressed a void in reconnecting with their paternal family and have recently been returned to Uganda.

Pallaso has opened up about the return of his late brother AK47’s children and explained that the twins, now older, started asking questions about their father’s family.

“The kids started asking questions about their relatives from the father’s family because they are now mature. When they realized that most of them are in Uganda, they asked to be returned to live with us,” he said.

Singer Pallaso and his brothers stepping in as father figures, the twins will be staying with his family until further notice. “I am willing to work as a father figure to them as well as my brothers. The kids are already in school and trying to settle in. If they ever feel the need to go back, they will leave,” Pallaso said, emphasising their support for the late brother's children.