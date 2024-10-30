Nabbanja in Abu Dhabi for 3rd Uganda-UAE Business Forum

The Premier in her address noted Africa’s large youth population as a “powerful driver” of innovation, capable of creating new industries and opportunities.

Nabbanja also noted the continent’s abundant natural resources, including minerals and renewable energy sources, which, together with fertile land, can support economic growth and food security.

Uganda-UAE Economic Ties

Reflecting on Uganda’s relationship with the UAE, Nabbanja pointed out its foundation in economic diplomacy.

The opening of the Uganda Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2009 and the Consulate in Dubai in 2022 she said, symbolised this partnership, which has seen UAE investments exceed USD 3 billion across sectors like energy, healthcare, and tourism.

“The UAE is now one of the leading investors in Uganda,” she said, pointing to these investments as crucial for Uganda’s economic diversification.

Bilateral Meetings and Future Opportunities

Ahead of her address, Nabbanja held bilateral talks with Emirati Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, focusing on the enduring friendship between Uganda and the UAE.

Nabbanja expressed gratitude to the UAE for hosting over 150,000 Ugandans, a community praised by Sheikh Shakhboot for its “peaceful and hardworking nature.”

In a separate discussion with Rashed Alblooshi, Under-Secretary at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Nabbanja and Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba, explored investment possibilities in agriculture, minerals, and aviation.

Mulimba highlighted Uganda’s position as the leading Middle Eastern export market for the UAE, inviting further investment while proposing a partnership between Uganda Airlines and Etihad Airways to strengthen travel connections.

Boosting Tourism and Exports at Uganda-UAE Business Forum

Nabbanja’s visit coincides with the third UAE-Uganda Business Forum, held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which aims to boost Foreign Direct Investment, tourism, and Uganda’s exports in the UAE.