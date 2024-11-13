Plenty of opportunities as National Job Fair returns for 3rd edition

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the organisers of the fair say this year's edition is coming with plenty of opportunity for job seekers, young professionals, and students to connect with leading employers and industry experts, offering a gateway to career growth in Uganda’s rapidly expanding ICT sector.

Under the theme “Shaping Uganda’s Digital Future: Bridging Skills, Innovation, and Opportunity”, the event focuses on addressing unemployment by equipping attendees with digital skills essential for success in the modern job market.

The two-day fair will feature workshops, career panels, networking sessions, and hands-on labs, all designed to prepare participants for emerging opportunities in Uganda’s evolving digital economy.

A Platform to Bridge the Skills Gap

The job fair aims to empower Uganda’s youth by bridging the skills gap in the ICT sector, which currently employs 2.3 million people and contributes 9% to Uganda’s GDP.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, “Digital skills are at the heart of Uganda’s digital transformation agenda. They drive economic growth, create jobs, enhance education, and improve access to essential services.”

The National ICT Job Fair comes at a time when the ICT sector is experiencing significant growth, with an average annual growth rate of 14.8% according to the National Planning Authority. This growth is attributed to government initiatives like the National ICT Initiatives Support Programme (NIISP) and investments in infrastructure, e-services, and digital literacy programs.

Opportunities for Career Development

The job fair is designed to be more than a recruitment event—it’s a chance for attendees to gain insights into the ICT sector and its potential to transform lives. Activities include:

Career Panels: Industry leaders will share insights on trends, career paths, and essential skills for success in fields like ICT, finance, and healthcare.

A Pathway to a Digital Future

The event’s ongoing success is supported by Huawei Technologies Uganda, whose partnership ensures a comprehensive program tailored to the evolving demands of the job market.