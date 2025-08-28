Former Cranes midfielder Mike Sserumaga fights for life at Mulago

Former Uganda Cranes star Mike Sserumaga is in a critical condition and fighting for his life at Mulago National Hospital after he reportedly suffered a stroke.

The midfielder, once a key figure on the national team, was rushed to the national referral hospital after he collapsed at his home.

Initial medical scans revealed that Sserumaga had suffered skull damage and complications with blood flow, which later led to the stroke.

His condition has been described as worrying by fellow players who visited him at the hospital.

Mike Sserumaga

A National Hero's Plight

The plight of Sserumaga came to public attention after shocking images of him sleeping on the floor in the ward at the national referral hospital circulated widely online.

The images, which suggested a lack of proper care due to insufficient hospital beds, angered many Ugandans who questioned why a national icon was subjected to such conditions.

Former Makerere University Guild President, Shamim Nambassa, wrote, "Not even his past service to the nation spared him from lying on the floor at our referral hospital. This is the state of our health sector. Uganda deserves better."

Mike Sserumaga

Another user, Gedeon Kwrikiriza, drew a sharp contrast, questioning football officials: "While Museveni promises 1.2B to Uganda cranes players, a former National player Mike Sserumaga is on the floor of Mulago hospital fighting for his life. Dear Moses Magogo, will you give a speech on Mike’s burial? What will you say?"