Uganda Prisons await further instructions on releasing Besigye, Lutale

The Uganda Prisons Service have confirmed that they are still waiting for legal guidance on whether or not to release Col Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Obeid Kamulegeya Lutale.

On Monday afternoon, Martha Karua, Erias Lukwago, and other lawyers representing Dr Besigye and Lutale visited the Uganda Prisons headquarters on Parliamentary Avenue.

There, they met with Commissioner General Johnson Byabashaija to inquire about the continued detention of their clients, despite the Supreme Court's ruling last week prohibiting the trial of civilians in military courts.

Martha Karua addressed the press after the meeting, stating, revealing that the lawyers informed Byabashaija that Uganda Prisons has no valid warrant to continue holding the two.

In response, the Commissioner General informed that he required advice from the Attorney General before proceeding.

"We need to engage the Attorney General’s office. We are already in the process of doing that, but we needed to point out to the Prisons that they have no valid warrant to continue remanding our client," Karua added.

Prisons Authority Seeks Legal Guidance

Erias Lukwago, another member of the legal team, conveyed that Commissioner General Byabashaija expressed a desire to operate within the confines of the law.

"In his words, the Uganda Prisons Commissioner General told us that they do not want to turn the Uganda Prisons into a 'rogue force,' which operates outside the law," Lukwago noted.

Byabashaija informed the lawyers that he had reached out to the Attorney General for guidance immediately after the Supreme Court's ruling and has been awaiting a response since then.

Supreme Court's Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court of Uganda last Friday declared the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional, ordering an immediate halt to such proceedings.

This ruling directly impacts cases like that of Dr. Kizza Besigye, who has been facing charges before the General Court Martial.

The court's decision has been hailed by human rights activists and opposition leaders as a significant step toward upholding the rule of law and ensuring that civilians are tried in appropriate judicial forums.

Presidential Critique and Proposed Legal Amendments

In response to the Supreme Court's ruling, President Yoweri Museveni criticised the decision, describing it as "wrong."

He defended the role of military courts in prosecuting civilians accused of firearm-related crimes, arguing that they are essential for national security and stability.

Museveni suggested possible amendments to the law, adding that Uganda is governed by its citizens rather than judges.

He proposed that the Attorney General consider legal changes to address the concerns raised by the Supreme Court's decision.

Awaiting Further Instructions