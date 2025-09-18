UAE imposes visa ban on Uganda

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has placed Uganda on its visa ban list for 2026, preventing Ugandan citizens from applying for tourist and work visas to the Gulf country.

This move is part of a broader ban affecting nine countries, including Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, and Sudan, according to a recent UAE immigration circular.

The ban does not impact Ugandans currently residing in the UAE with valid visas.

UAE authorities have described the ban as temporary, though no specific date for its removal has been given.

The timing of the visa ban follows a chilling BBC investigation exposing the trafficking and exploitation of young Ugandan women in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation uncovered operations allegedly run by Charles Mwesigwa, who lured women with promises of legitimate jobs, only to force them into sex work under heavy debt, subjected to degrading treatment by wealthy clients.

Disturbing testimonies included accounts of women falling to their deaths from high-rise buildings in suspicious circumstances, such as Monic Karungi and Kayla Birungi.

Both women, who travelled to Dubai for better opportunities, died under tragic circumstances, and their families claim their deaths were never properly investigated.

For families like Monic’s, whose body was never repatriated and is believed to be in an unmarked grave in Dubai, the visa ban serves as a grim reminder of the dangers facing Ugandan workers abroad.

Each year, Uganda sends around 4,457 workers to the UAE, about 4.5% of the country’s total migrant workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of these workers are employed in domestic roles, such as housemaids, drivers, security guards, and cleaners, with women making up a large portion.

Labour migration to the Gulf has long been a key source of income for Ugandans, with remittances from these workers playing an essential role in both household and national economies.

The ban, however, will affect more than just migration.

Many Ugandan merchants travel to Dubai to purchase goods for resale in Uganda, while Dubai is also a popular destination for Ugandan tourists seeking luxury experiences.

Therefore, the ban will have wider economic consequences, impacting business operations and tourism flows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visa ban has raised calls for stronger protections for Ugandan nationals seeking work abroad.

Labour advocates warn that without clear safeguards and oversight, more Ugandans could fall into unsafe migration channels with dire consequences.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to release an official statement, but diplomatic negotiations with the UAE are expected to take place in an effort to address the potential crisis.

Despite the UAE's claim that the ban is temporary, many believe the BBC’s findings on abuse and exploitation have influenced the decision.

For Uganda, where labour migration to Gulf countries is a crucial avenue for escaping poverty, this ban is a significant blow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remittances from migrant workers in Gulf countries are an essential source of income for many families.

The increasing exposure of trafficking networks exploiting Ugandan women in the Middle East has amplified calls for stronger protection measures.