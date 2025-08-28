Trinity bus rammed by train in Mukono

A Trinity bus was hit by a train this morning at the Namumira Crossing in Mukono District, on the Katosi Road.. The collision occurred at approximately 6:30 am, according to eyewitnesses.

Early reports indicate that no casualties were reported, according to the Daily Monitor.

The driver of the bus was immediately arrested by the Railway Police

The police have yet to release an official statement on the matter by publication of this report.

The train wreck scene

The train service operating on the Mukono-Kampala route was relaunched and extended in late 2024.

This extension was a key development aimed at easing traffic congestion on the busy Kampala-Jinja highway.