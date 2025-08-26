Riots as journalist dies in Fort Portal motor rally

Last weekend's UMC Fort Portal Rally 2025, a highly anticipated event on Uganda's motorsport calendar, ended in tragedy, leading to riots and chaos in the city.

The fatal incident occurred at Kyakaigo at approximately 4 pm on Sunday after the conclusion of the main rally stages.

A carrier truck, transporting one of the rally cars for service, struck a bodaboda, resulting in the instant death of both the driver and his passenger.

The tragic accident immediately incited angry residents to riot, as they began to hurl stones at the rally vehicles.

The police were forced to intervene to calm the furious crowd, but not before several rally cars were damaged and their windshields smashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has cast a dark shadow over the sport, with some rally drivers now threatening to boycott future rallies in Fort Portal over safety concerns.

Richard Tugume was knocked dead during the rally

Journalist Among the Victims

The passenger of the bodaboda has been identified as Richard Tugume, a journalist and presenter also known by his alias, Omugaya Nchobe.

Tugume worked for Jubilee Radio in Fort Portal City.

ADVERTISEMENT

A funeral service held at the radio station on Monday was attended by the Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Rev Robert Muhairwa, who offered words of comfort to the bereaved.