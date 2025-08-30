President Museveni confirms 11 Judges, appoints three Registrars

The President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has confirmed the appointment of eleven Judges of the High Court.

The Judges, who were initially appointed in 2023 on a two-year acting basis, have now been confirmed following the successful completion of their tenure.

The instruments of appointment were signed by the President on August 24, 2025.

The 11 include Justice Makumbi David Samson Lwokya, Lady Justice Rubagumya Tumusiime Patience, Lady Justice Kania Rosette Comfort, Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala and Justice Mwaka Philip Willibrord.

The others are; Lady Justice Jacqueline Mwesigwa, Lady Justice Dr. Akello Echookit Christine, Justice Karemani Jamison Karemera, Justice Farouq Lubega, Justice Kwizera Amos and Lady Justice Nabakooza Flavia.

On the same date, the President equally appointed three Registrars of the Judiciary.

The three are; Her Worship Agnes Alum, Her Worship Tusiime Sarah Bashaija Barungi and Her Worship Justine Atukwasa. They have been working in the Judiciary as Deputy Registrars.

Who are the new Registrars?

Her Worship Agnes Alum She has served the Judiciary of Uganda for over 20 years currently serving as the Deputy Registrar in charge of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management. She holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from UMI.

She began her judicial career in 2004 as a Magistrate Grade One, later becoming Chief Magistrate and subsequently being promoted to Assistant Registrar, Deputy Registrar, serving at the Inspectorate of Courts.

Her Worship Alum has undertaken extensive training in mediation, judicial ethics, anti-corruption, and case management, and has served on key Judiciary committees driving reforms, accountability, and performance management. She is respected for her integrity, administrative competence, and leadership.

Her Worship Tusiime Sarah Bashaija Barungi: She has served the Judiciary of Uganda for 17 years and at the time of her promotion, she was the Deputy Registrar in charge of the Family Division. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University and two Postgraduate Diplomas: Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre as well as Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute, among other qualifications.

Appointed as a Magistrate Grade One in 2008, Her Worship Tusiime steadily rose through the ranks to Chief Magistrate in 2021, and later Deputy Registrar. She has worked at different stations including Mpigi, Kayunga, Buganda Road and most recently Family Division. With additional training in Leadership, Cybercrime and Electronic Evidence, Alternative Dispute Resolution, among other qualifications, she is also a representative of Registrars on the Executive Committee of Uganda Judicial Officers Association.

Her Worship Justine Atukwasa: She has served the Judiciary of Uganda for over 20 years and has been the Deputy Registrar of Mpigi High Court. Her Worship Aukwasa holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, two Postgraduate Diplomas, and a Master in Management Studies from Uganda Management Institute, and has pursued further graduate studies in law at the University of Haifa, Israel.

She began her career as a Magistrate Grade One and later served as Chief Magistrate in several stations including Mengo, Nabweru, Jinja, Mukono, and Mityana. In 2015, she was appointed Assistant Registrar, serving in the High Court’s Family and Land Divisions as well as Mpigi High Court Circuit. It was while at Mpigi that she was elevated to Deputy Registrar in 2024.

