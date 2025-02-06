Pregnant woman dies as doctor watches YouTube tutorial video for caesarean operation in Imo

A tragic incident at Lebechi Hospital in Owerri, Imo State, has sparked outrage after a doctor reportedly watched a YouTube tutorial while performing a Caesarean section, leading to the death of both a pregnant woman and her baby.

The bereaved husband, Onyekachi Eze, narrated the harrowing experience in a video shared on Instagram by Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop.

According to Eze, he took his wife, who was in labour, to the hospital, where doctors informed him that she required an emergency Caesarean section due to excessive bleeding.

However, Eze was horrified when he witnessed the doctor and medical staff watching a YouTube video during the operation.

“Right in my presence, they were using their phones to watch a YouTube video on how to perform surgery.

“I lost my wife and my baby during the process,” he lamented.

Following public outcry, law enforcement authorities intervened, arresting the owner of the hospital.

A second video released by Ontop confirmed the arrest, stating, “The owner of the hospital where doctors were watching YouTube on how to perform surgery has been arrested.”

While some nurses have also been detained, the doctors responsible for the botched surgery have reportedly absconded, with police intensifying efforts to track them down.