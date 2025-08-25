One dead as bus knocks elephant at Karuma

A tragic accident has occurred near Karuma, where a bus travelling from Gulu to Kampala knocked down an elephant.

At least one person was reported dead and several others injured, according to authorities.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) spokesperson, Bashir Hangi, confirmed the incident, stating that the Makome bus, registration number UAR 339 M, collided with the elephant on its route.

The UWA team is now actively searching for the elephant to assess its condition.

The accident scene

Hangi urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially when driving in wildlife-rich areas, reiterating the authority's repeated warnings about the dangers of speeding on these roads.

This is the second incident of the kind in this area in just under a year.