National voters’ register update kicks off 

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has officially launched the national voters’ register update exercise, a crucial step in the preparation for Uganda’s January 2026 general elections.

The event took place on January 20 in Kamwokya, in Kampala.

Speaking at the launch, Justice Byabakama rallied Ugandans to embrace the exercise, particularly the first-time voters who are now eligible to participate in the democratic process.

"This is to give an opportunity to first-time voters to turn up at the various registration centres across the country and apply to be voters. You must be a Ugandan citizen of 18 years or older," Byabakama stated.

The update process will also allow registered voters to transfer their polling stations if they have relocated.

This, according to Byabaka, will ensure that voters can cast their ballots at a location that is convenient for them.

"We are also giving an opportunity to those who want to transfer their voting location from where they voted last year to a new location where they currently reside," he explained.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has deployed officials across the country to facilitate this process, ensuring that all eligible Ugandans have a chance to update their records.

Queries on the Electoral Commission’s Preparedness

The launch of the voters’ register update comes amid concerns about the preparations by the EC.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President, Patrick Amuriat Oboi last week criticised the 21-day timeframe allocated for the exercise, arguing that it was too short for such an important process.

"The Electoral Commission intends to conduct this exercise from 20th January to 10th February 2025—a period of only 21 days for such an essential exercise," Amuriat said.

He noted that an earlier amendment to the election roadmap had planned for 23 days, which he also deemed insufficient. Amuriat insisted that such a crucial national exercise should be extended to at least two months to ensure maximum participation.

In response to the FDC leader’s concerns, Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi defended the 21-day period, stating that the Commission is fully prepared for the exercise.

"The Commission has trained staff, secured the necessary resources, and deployed 12,000 temporary workers at the parish level to carry out the voter registration exercise," Mucunguzi said.

He also revealed that the EC is engaging local governments and media outlets to raise awareness about the exercise, ensuring that all eligible voters know where and how to register.

On the question of extending the registration period, Mucunguzi argued that the process had just begun, and there was no justification yet for an extension.