Minister Balaam responds to sexual assault allegations by rights activist

The Minister of State for Children and Youth Affairs, Balaam Barugahara has dismissed allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by renowned human rights activist Nalongo Nana Mwafrika.

Speaking from his office on Wednesday, the minister stated that the accusations were unfounded and undeserving of his attention.

“How can I respond to a person like that? I cannot give her my time,” he remarked.

Balaam referenced previous claims made by Mwafrika, including an assertion that she lost her uterus due to police brutality yet later gave birth to twins.

He further questioned the validity of her allegations, stating that she had not provided a specific date for the alleged assault nor reported the matter to the police at the time.

“She says I sexually assaulted her, but she does not recall when this happened, nor did she notify the police when it happened,” he said.

“When they ask her what she wants, she says she wants to be taken care of. How can you be taken care of by someone who doesn’t even know you?”

Balaam also questioned Mwafrika’s character and credibility based on her known public actions.

“You must know that this is the same person who stripped herself naked to protest on the streets. I cannot lend attention to a person like that," he said.

Mwafrika Stands by Her Allegations

The accusations first surfaced on 3rd February when Mwafrika took to social media to share her claims against Minister Balaam and former Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Hon Herbert Kabafunzaki.

She alleged that Balaam lured her to a location under the pretext of needing food, and upon her arrival, he raped her.

Similarly, she accused Kabafunzaki of tricking her into taking a ride with him from Entebbe Airport, only to divert to another location in Kitooro, where he allegedly assaulted her.

Mwafrika stated that her decision to go public was inspired by the need to unburden herself and encourage other victims to speak out.

“Many women live with the burden of silence about sexual violence because of the shame associated with it. I choose to drop this weight off me and hope a more recent victim gets the courage to report rape,” she posted.

Police investigate

Following advice from her supporters, Mwafrika later revealed that she had officially reported the incidents to the Uganda Police.

“Yesterday, the relevant department/office of the Uganda Police was reached, and necessary information was given regarding my matter. There is hope for a better day for women and girls,” she announced.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

The allegations have sparked divided opinions among the public and social media users. Some have expressed support for Mwafrika, demanding a thorough investigation, while others have questioned the credibility of her claims, suggesting she may have been paid to tarnish the minister’s reputation.

Human rights activist Dr Stella Nyanzi publicly stood by Mwafrika, reiterating her claims and condemning the minister.

“Rapist Balaam is the Minister of Youth and Children. When my friend Mwafrika first told me that Balaam raped her, I held her revelations in trust. Now that she has publicly come out about the rape, I publicly condemn Balaam for being a rapist,” she stated.