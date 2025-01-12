Luganda is Uganda’s de facto National Language - Mayiga

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has declared Luganda as Uganda’s de facto national language, albeit not officially recognised by law.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting with a delegation of students from Kabojja International School at his office in Kampala, Mayiga spoke of the widespread understanding and use of Luganda across the country.

He contrasted this with the country's overall comprehension and use of the English language.

“Luganda is the official language of the Kingdom of Buganda,” Mayiga started as the student applauded.

“Actually, it is the national language which is not proclaimed by law.”

He revealed that on his recent trips such as Gulu, Moroto in Karamoja, and Kabale and south-western Uganda, he was able to easily interact with locals in Luganda

According to the Buganda premier, about 28 million Ugandans understand Luganda, which is more than any other language.

He contrasted it with English, which he claimed is spoken by fewer than 4 million Ugandans.

“It is amazing! From the time English started being taught in the early 20th century to date, not more than 4 million Ugandans can speak it,” he remarked.

The Role of Luganda in Uganda



Luganda has historically been a dominant language in Uganda, and it is widely used in trade, media, and informal communication.

Its influence extends beyond Buganda, with its vocabulary and grammar often adopted in other local dialects.

Many Ugandans, even outside the central region, learn Luganda to facilitate interaction in urban centres such as Kampala.

However, Luganda has not been officially recognised as a national language.

Uganda’s Constitution designates English as the official language, with Swahili also recognised and promoted as the second official language.

Swahili’s inclusion aims to enhance regional integration within the East African Community (EAC), where Swahili is widely spoken.