Kyabazinga Nadiope lands UN appointment

William Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, has been appointed as a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador.

The announcement was made on a radio talk show on Baba FM over the weekend.

In his new role, Kyabazinga Nadiope will lead a crucial campaign against teenage pregnancies in Busoga and across Uganda.

The initiative, called ABASAADHA NE'MPANGO (Men Are the Pillars), aims to tackle the root causes of teenage pregnancies, including poverty, lack of parental involvement, and limited access to reproductive health services.

Focus on Teenage Pregnancy

Teenage pregnancy remains a thorny issue in Uganda, with alarming rates of young girls falling pregnant, often due to inadequate education on reproductive health, socio-economic challenges, and a lack of community support.

Kyabazinga’s appointment as Goodwill Ambassador is part of a broader strategy by UNAIDS to address this issue and align with its mission of achieving zero new HIV infections, zero AIDS-related deaths, and zero discrimination.

As part of this initiative, the Kyabazinga will focus on involving men and boys in Busoga in efforts to reduce these negative trends.

Studies have shown that communities thrive when men actively participate in parenting and family leadership, and Kyabazinga is determined to shift attitudes and create positive change.

A Campaign for Family and Community Engagement

The ABASAADHA NE'MPANGO campaign seeks to inspire men to take charge and change the narrative around teenage pregnancy in Busoga.

By encouraging greater male involvement in family matters and community leadership, the initiative aims to tackle the cultural and social challenges that contribute to the high rates of teenage pregnancies.