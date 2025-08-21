Joel Ssenyonyi now a certified lawyer

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Ugandan Parliament, has officially become a certified practising lawyer.

The milestone was celebrated on his social media platforms, where he reflected on the arduous journey.

"Becoming a Practicing Advocate is such a lengthy journey," he posted.

He explained that after completing a law degree and the Law Development Centre (LDC), the final step is enrolment, which allows one to represent clients in court.

Ssenyonyi confirmed that he had successfully completed the "last lap" and was now officially entered into the register of advocates. He humorously added,

ADVERTISEMENT

"So if you need Counsel to represent you, just holla," signalling his readiness to take on legal practice.

A Journey Through Academia

Ssenyonyi began his higher education at Makerere University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Statistics.

Joel Ssenyonyi got his law certification at the Kampala High Court

Despite this, he pursued a career in journalism, working for prominent media houses like UBC and NTV Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

His passion for the law, which he mentioned wanting to pursue as a child, eventually led him back to the lecture halls.

He returned to Makerere University to pursue a Bachelor of Laws degree. Following this, he enrolled at the Law Development Centre (LDC), the final and mandatory step for all aspiring legal practitioners in Uganda.

Ssenyonyi recently added another academic feather to his cap, graduating with a Master of Arts in Organisational Leadership and Management from Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Joel Ssenyonyi got his law certification at the Kampala High Court

A New Chapter for the Struggle

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Ssenyonyi's enrolment was met with a wave of congratulations, including a heartfelt message from his party president.