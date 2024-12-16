‘It’s not my job to police false prophets,’ says Museveni at Kakande church launch

President Yoweri Museveni has commended Pastor Samuel Kakande for being a development-oriented spiritual leader.

The President on Sunday, December 15, officially inaugurated Pastor Kakande’s Temple Mount Church of All Nations in Mulago, Kampala.

He praised the church’s impressive development from its earlier humble location.

During his address, Museveni reflected on his past visits to the church, recalling its modest beginnings before congratulating Kakande and the congregation on the new facility.

A Delicate Balance of Freedom and Accountability

Museveni touched on the matter of religious operations in Uganda which has been a contentious subject in recent years, especially with Kakande’s relationship with other pastors.

The head-of-state stressed his government's commitment to religious freedom, adding however, that it was not his role to determine which religion or religious leader was right or wrong.

“The issue of freedom of worship is not easy to understand,” Museveni stated, recalling the political confusion of the past.

He explained that Uganda's earlier governments had emphasised politics of identity, tribe, and religion, which, in his view, led to division.

His government, however, made it clear that it would not interfere in religious matters.

“My job as a manager on Earth is to ensure that people are healthy from when they are foetuses through their birth and childhood. It is my job to ensure that they are immunised, educated, and employed,” Museveni continued.

“But beyond that, where you go, that is not my job. The rest will be handled between you and your God.”

Kakande's Controversial Journey

Pastor Kakande has been at the centre of intense debate. While many of his followers hail him as a spiritual leader, he has faced strong criticism from other pastors who accuse him of performing fake miracles.

He has also faced allegations of promoting witchcraft, and exploiting his congregation financially.

His aggressive fundraising methods, which included frequent calls for cash and material donations from church members during the financially strained COVID-19 pandemic, have drawn public ire.

Feuding Among Religious Leaders

Kakande’s critics, including notable pastors like Jackson Ssenyionga, have consistently questioned his methods, labelling him a false prophet.

Kakande himself has not shied away from responding to these attacks.

In one sermon, he declared that his new church would help “differentiate between boys and men,” implying that the critics were mere “boys” compared to his spiritual authority.

Such statements, coupled with the grandeur of his new church, are expected to further inflame tensions within the religious community.

A Church for the People

Despite the controversy, Museveni expressed support for Kakande’s church’s efforts in non-controversial areas, particularly in agriculture.