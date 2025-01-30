How Museveni started referring to Ugandans as 'Bazzukulu'

President Yoweri Museveni frequently uses the term “Bazzukulu”, which means grandchildren in Luganda, to refer to the citizens.

The term has become a defining feature of his speeches, particularly when addressing Uganda’s youthful population.

Over the years, he has consistently referred to young Ugandans as his Bazzukulu, especially in his national addresses and social media communications.

While some view this as an endearing way for the president to connect with young people, critics argue that it is patronising.

Others think it is ironic, considering the challenges the youth face under his leadership.

Observers like Jim Spire Ssentongo have pointed out that despite calling them his Bazzukulu, young Ugandans continue to struggle with high unemployment rates and political oppression, with some facing arrests for expressing dissent.

The Controversial Statement That Sparked the Term

According to Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the Manager of the Office of the National Chairman NRM, Museveni’s adoption of the term Bazzukulu was a direct response to criticism over a controversial remark he made in 2018.

During an interview with Jeff Koinange on Kenya’s K24 TV, President Museveni was asked whether he felt unappreciated after serving Uganda for so many years.

His response triggered widespread public outrage:

“It doesn’t matter because I am working for myself. I am not working for other people. I am working for my grandchildren and my children.”

Many Ugandans took offence at this statement, interpreting it as an admission that the president’s priorities lay with his own family rather than the entire nation.

The backlash was swift, with citizens expressing frustration that a leader who had been in power since 1986 could openly declare that he was not working for the people who had kept him in office.

Namyalo’s Intervention and Museveni’s Shift

In a recent interview with Ruth Kalibbala, Namyalo revealed that when she first met Museveni in 2018, she confronted him about the public outrage over his remarks.

"I told him, Mr President, the people are not happy. These are the people you shall be going back to ask for votes. You should stop bragging that you are working for your grandchildren," she recounted.

Namyalo says she advised Museveni to consider all Ugandans, especially those born after he took power in 1986, as his Bazzukulu, instead of implying that he was only concerned about his biological descendants.

Museveni at first was surprised that his comments sparked anger, according to Namyalo.

He however took the advice and began addressing all young Ugandans as his grandchildren.

Since then, the term Bazzukulu has been a regular feature in his speeches, particularly when appealing to young voters.

A Symbol of Connection or a Political Strategy?

While some Ugandans believe that Museveni’s use of the term creates a sense of closeness and familiarity, others argue that it is a political strategy aimed at softening his image among the youth.