Former Makerere Vice Chancellor Prof. Luboobi is Dead

Former Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Professor Livingstone Luboobi, is dead.

In a post shared on X, the current university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, hailed his contributions to academia and leadership at the university.

"I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of Professor Livingstone Luboobi, former Vice Chancellor of Makerere University. A distinguished Professor of Mathematics, Professor Luboobi served as Vice Chancellor from 2004 to 2009, guiding the university through a critical period of transformation and growth," he said.

"His contributions to academia and leadership at Makerere will be remembered with great respect and admiration. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

As per his profile on the Makerere University website, Professor Livingstone Luboobi held a PhD in Applied Mathematics (Biomathematics) from the University of Adelaide, Australia (1978–1980); an MSc in Applied Mathematics (Operations Research) from the University of Toronto, Canada (1971–1972); and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics (First Class Honours) from Makerere University.

He also trained at the University of California, Berkeley, as a Fulbright Scholar, and served as a researcher and visitor at the University of Bergen.

During his term as Vice Chancellor, collaborations were established with international universities and organisations in various areas, and mechanisms were introduced to mobilise resources to supplement funding, including investments and alumni engagement.

Professor Luboobi is also credited as a founding member of the Makerere University Private Sector Forum.

Born on December 25, 1944, in Kalisizo, Rakai District, Luboobi was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Bergen, Norway, in 2008, in recognition of his significant contribution to the internationalisation of the University of Bergen.

On June 29, 2013, Luboobi was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Makerere University, in recognition of his many accomplishments in academia and leadership as an alumnus of the University of East Africa.

He previously lectured at the University of Toronto and the University of Dar es Salaam.

He also served as Dean of the Faculty of Science for two terms (1994–2001) and Head of the Department of Mathematics (1990–1991) at Makerere University.

Professor Luboobi joined Makerere University as a Special Assistant in 1970 but had already served as a tutorial assistant in his third year of undergraduate studies.

He was promoted to the rank of Lecturer in 1973, Senior Lecturer in 1977, Associate Professor in 1985, and full Professor in 1997.