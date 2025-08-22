Eddy Mutwe, colleagues denied bail by Masaka court 

The High Court in Masaka has dismissed an application for bail filed by NUP members, Eddy Mutwe, Aceleo Kivumbi, Mugumya Gadaffi, and Wakabi Grace.

Lady Justice Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika, the Resident Judge at the court, denied the bail citing a number of concerns raised by the State Prosecution.

The ruling was delivered by the court registrar in the presence of the accused persons and their lawyers led by Counsel Samuel Muyizzi.

Mugumya and Wakabi were physically in court, while Mutwe and Kivumbi followed the proceedings via a video link.

The judge in her ruling cited prosecution concerns that the charges against the accused were serious in nature, including aggravated robbery which can attract the maximum death sentence.

She also argued that in the commission of the alleged offences, a number of people, particularly journalists, were injured.

Releasing such suspects, she said, would be a mockery of journalistic freedoms by the court.

“The prosecution also told the court that they are ready to proceed with the case and asked that it be fixed for the earliest session of the court."

“Given the serious nature of the charges coupled with the fact that the prosecution has affirmed that they are prepared to commence trial, the bail was denied.”

