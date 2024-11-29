Byanyima recounts rigorous appointment process at UNAIDS; dispels claims of Museveni help

Winnie Byanyima has provided detailed insights into the demanding process that led to her appointment as the Executive Director of UNAIDS in August 2019.

In a recently resurfaced interview, she addressed and refuted rumours that her appointment was facilitated by Uganda's President, Yoweri Museveni.

Byanyima clarified that her candidature was spurred by encouragement from both local and international non-governmental organisations and that President Museveni was only informed of her appointment post-selection by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Encouragement from NGOs, Not Government

Mrs Byanyima has on a number of occasions dismissed claims that she and her husband, Dr Kizza Besigye maintain good relations with President Museveni.

Following her appointment, claims started circulating that President Museveni had personally recommended her to the UN.

In the interview, however, she clarified that her motivation to compete for the position was driven by numerous NGOs rather than her government.

"Some people do get the backing of their government to compete for that position but for me, it was international and local NGOs who pushed me. They said they wanted me there," she affirmed.

The 65-year-old further elaborated on the competitive process that entailed a rigorous series of interviews.

"More than 500 people applied," she recounted. "They brought it down to a shortlist of those to be interviewed. I was thoroughly interviewed by a very technical committee. After that, the names of five of us were brought to the UN board which has like 25 members."

The Selection Process

The UN board whittled the shortlist down to three candidates: an American, a South African, and Byanyima herself. The final decision rested with the Secretary-General who ultimately picked her.

"He did not choose the American candidate, even though the Americans provide 40% of the UNAIDS funding while Uganda gives nothing.”

Informing Museveni

After being picked for the job, Byanyima said Mr Guterres called the United States Government to inform them of his decision.

Thereafter, Guterres made another courtesy call to the Ugandan President and another President in the East African region whom Byanyima chose not to name because he was opposed to her appointment.

Byanyima added that Museveni did not object to her appointment, but even if he had, it would not have affected the Secretary-General’s decision.

This affirmation counters any claims that Museveni’s approval was instrumental in her assuming the role.