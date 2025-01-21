BREAKING: PLE results release date confirmed

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed that the 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results will be officially released on Thursday, January 23.

The announcement was made on Tuesday evening, January 21.

The results will be released at 11:00 AM during an event at State House, Nakasero, presided over by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni.

Earlier on Tuesday, January 21, UNEB officials briefed the Minister about the release of the PLE results. This meeting took place at State House, Nakasero, starting at 2:30 PM.

A total of 1,320,400 candidates registered for the four national examinations, commonly referred to as the "4Es," reflecting a 7.8% increase in registration compared to last year. Of these, 51.1% were female candidates.

UNEB Executive Director Dan N. Odongo highlighted a 28.4% rise in the number of candidates for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) and a 6.6% increase in those registered for the PLE.

In total, 798,771 candidates sat for the PLE, while 379,748 candidates took the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams at various centres across the country.