3 MPs lose gun licences as Uganda Police moves to curb misuse

At least three Members of Parliament are among the individuals who have had their firearm licences revoked as part of Uganda Police's ongoing efforts to curb gun misuse.

The legislators, whose names have not been disclosed, were accused of inappropriate conduct involving firearms, prompting the police to withdraw their licences.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abas Byakagaba recently suspended private firearm licensing across Uganda.

The suspension aims to strengthen oversight, address misuse, and tighten the regulatory framework for firearm ownership.

The suspension has sparked a review of licensing procedures, with stricter measures being implemented to ensure accountability.

Resumption of the issuance of the licences is expected on December 1, 2024, but many applications are expected to be rejected under the new guidelines.

A History of Evolving Firearm Policies

Uganda has periodically suspended private gun licensing to tackle gun-related challenges.

In 2018, IGP Martins Okoth Ochola banned civilian firearm licences temporarily, leading to the seizure of numerous illegal firearms.

Gun licencing process

Under Uganda’s Firearms Act of 1970, obtaining a firearm licence involves meeting strict conditions, including age requirements, mental health checks, and proof of necessity.