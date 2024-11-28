King Oyo Nyimba's caretaker Rev. Richard Baguma passes away

Rev. Richard Baguma, the former regent of the Tooro Kingdom and a renowned historian, has passed away.

The Kingdom announced the sad news on Thursday through social media, posting, “Omukuza ahumwiire” (the caretaker has rested).

His death marks the loss of a great scholar, leader, and cultural icon whose influence spanned multiple generations.

Rev. Baguma served among others as the caretaker of young King Oyo Nyima when he was coronated at the age of three years.

The deceased was a highly respected figure in the Tooro Kingdom, known for his deep knowledge of the region’s history, culture, and traditions.

He is best remembered for his role as the host of the popular radio programme Abatooro Nitugendankaha on Voice of Tooro, where he presented the folk tale Kahiigi.

His work as a historian, along with his contribution to preserving Tooro’s cultural legacy, earned him admiration not only within his community but also from scholars and academics.

A Lifetime of Service and Scholarly Pursuits

Rev. Baguma’s illustrious career saw him serve as the Archdeacon of Fort Portal Archdeaconry, Chaplain of Kidukuru Anglican Church, and the Kingdom’s Minister of Culture, Information, and Publicity.

His deep commitment to Tooro’s heritage extended to his role as a senior advisor to the cabinet on cultural heritage.

Throughout his life, Rev. Baguma held several prestigious titles, including Omulinzi (Regent) and Omujwara Kondo (Knight/Coronet), highlighting his prominent position within the Kingdom.

Baguma was born on July 2, 1937, in Fort Portal, during the reign of King George Kamurasi Rukidi.

His extensive knowledge of his family’s history, stretching back to the twelfth generation, was a testament to his deep connection with Tooro’s past. Rev.

Baguma’s ability to recall minute details of his life, including events from his early childhood, made him a living encyclopedia of the Kingdom’s history.

A Legacy of Service and Writing

In addition to his work as a historian and leader, Rev. Baguma was a selfless servant of the church, dedicating his life to the spiritual well-being of his community.

Ordained in 1995, he led a congregation primarily made up of impoverished individuals but managed to gather resources to complete the magnificent Kidukuru Church of Uganda building.

He was also an accomplished writer, with published and unpublished works such as Kahiigi Folk Tale, Ebyafayo Byo Bukama Bwa Tooro Na Bunyoro (The Chronicles of the Kingdom of Tooro and Bunyoro), and Enfumo Za Tooro (Tooro Proverbs and Wise Sayings).

His 2017 book Oruganikyo Rwa Kahiigi (Kahiigi's Folk Tale) chronicles the adventures of a famous hunter in the hills of the Bunyoro Kitara Empire.

His works, some of which remain unpublished, are invaluable to understanding the rich history and culture of the Tooro Kingdom.