Ramadan is almost here! Here's all you need to know about Muslims fasting month

Ramadan is here again, one of the most anticipated seasons for the Muslim faithful. As expected, it's always a season of reflection, contemplation and celebration.

But when does it start, and when will it end? Here's a breakdown of all the key dates to help you prepare better for the blessed month of Ramadan.

When Does Ramadan Start in 2025?

Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025, or Saturday, March 1, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon.

This holy month of fasting, reflection, and prayer will last for approximately 29 or 30 days, concluding on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

With that clear, let's look at some of the key dates to take note of during Ramadan 2025.

Ramadan starts either Friday, 29th of February, or Saturday, 1st of March.

Ramadan ends around the 30th of March, 2025.

How long will Ramadan last?

Ramadan is expected to last between 29 and 30 days, depending on moonsighting.

When is Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Majesty)

Laylat Al-Qadr is one of the last 10 odd nights of Ramadan. Some Islamic hadiths estimate it to fall on the 27th night of Ramadan, which we estimate to be on the 27th of March this year.

Preparation for Ramadan

Regardless of the start date, the essential preparation for Ramadan remains the same. Worshippers are expected to plan their suhoor (pre-dawn meal) well in advance, ensuring they complete their meal before the fajr (first prayer of the day).

But beyond readying their meals, believers are also expected to be spiritually ready for this month. This includes setting personal goals for prayers and changing something about their lives that needs to change.

So that's it - remember that Ramadan is a month of reflection on your life and how you treat people.

Whether fasting begins in February or March, the month remains a sacred month of devotion. So don't forget to make the best out of it.