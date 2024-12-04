URA boss John Rujoki opens up on his struggle with infidelity, drugs

John Rujoki, the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), has opened up about the personal challenges he faced in life, including struggles with promiscuity and drug abuse.

Rujoki spoke candidly last weekend during a church service, about how he went astray during his teenage years and later in his young adulthood as a married man.

Coming from a very religious family, (his late father was a church leader), he started straying righter he joined secondary school at Ntare School.

“When I went to Ntare School I thought I had found freedom that I never had at home,” he shared.

The newfound independence led him into habits that would shape his early years.

He started with alcohol, describing it as "bitter" at first, but soon became addicted.

“After a few months, it became very sweet,” he said, adding that smoking followed soon after.

By the age of 14, his life was spiralling out of control.

Along with his addictions, he also struggled with relationships, admitting he “loved women” but was too young to know how to handle those desires.

Turning to Faith

Despite the chaotic years, Rujoki experienced a profound turning point.

At the age of 14, he said he felt “captured by the Lord’s grace” and gave his life to Christ.

His journey of faith continued through high school and university, where he became a “good guy, saved and humble,” adhering to his Christian values.

However, as he entered the workforce, the pressures of life took a toll.

Struggles in Adulthood

After completing his university education, Rujoki found himself in a difficult spiritual drought.

“I spent two years without going to church because I was working in Northern Uganda which was dangerous,” he explained.

Rujoki’s internal conflict deepened as he struggled with his Christian values and the temptations around him.

His weaknesses soon caught up with him, and in his third year of marriage, he began inappropriate relationships with women at work.

“I kept it to myself and moved on until one day when I hit rock bottom,” he confessed.

“I fell into the sin of adultery. At that time, I could no longer pretend to be saved.”

A Road to Redemption

Rujoki’s path back to redemption began when he felt the weight of his actions.

He acknowledged his mistakes and sought ways to reconcile.

“By the grace of God, I regretted my sin and started finding ways to come back to Christ,” he said,

He first confided in his best friend and the woman he had been involved with, telling her, “You know I am married, and this must end.”

Yet, the most difficult conversation was with his wife.

He admitted, “It was heartbreaking and painful.”

The turning point came on June 1, 2014, when, after attending a fellowship, he was struck by a powerful message.

“The Lord asked me, what will it profit a man to gain all from the world and lose his own life?”