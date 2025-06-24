VIDEO: Pastor Kayanja endorses Sheilah Price

Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Centre was in awe of internet personality Sheilah Price as he talked about his first encounter with her content.

Price, who now also works with Baba TV, where she co-hosts a gossip show with Chicken Chicken, recently made a video in which she was stunned by a follower of Kayanja who gifted him a posh ride.

While cruising in the new luxury car, Kayanja was recorded talking about the video Sheilah Price made. He said: "There is a brown lady, they told me she is a blogger. She talks a lot. She said, 'How can someone give away such a car and stay the same?'"

The pencil-thin internet star is known for her comical delivery of content that has earned her over 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

Pastor Robert Kayanja was, a few weeks ago, gifted a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 by one of his church members.

Kayanja admitted being left “speechless” as he unveiled the car to the church. The sedan is a gift from one of his followers, Pastor James Victor Lubwama, and his wife.

Lubwama said it had been his dream to gift his spiritual leader the same vehicle that President Yoweri Museveni drives.

“I have watched President Yoweri Museveni for some time and admired him. One of the things I admired about him was the car he rides,” he said, referring to Museveni’s older version Mercedes-Benz S 500 Pullman Guard.

“I thank God that He enabled me and my wife to buy such a car for Pastor Kayanja. This is one of the cars the president likes to use, especially when moving around the city.”

A shocked Pastor Kayanja thanked his spiritual son, Lubwama, who he said had grown up at Miracle Centre before he left to start his own church in Nangabo.

Kayanja said he had recently seen and admired the same car during a trip to the Netherlands.

“I am speechless… I just saw that Maybach in Holland. It was parked somewhere, ready to pick up an important person. I was with Apostle Tavonga Vutabwashe (from Zimbabwe), and I thought it was just an ordinary Benz. But he told me that’s a Maybach,” Kayanja recounted.

The Mercedes-Maybach S560 is the pinnacle of automotive luxury, blending advanced technology with unparalleled comfort.

Introduced as part of the W222 S-Class lineup, the Maybach S560 offers a refined driving experience, featuring a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 463 horsepower.

Inside, the cabin boasts high-quality materials, advanced infotainment systems, and a suite of comfort features, including massaging seats and ambient lighting.

The exterior design is characterised by elegant lines and a distinctive grille, underscoring its elite status in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.