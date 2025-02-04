Skit maker Source Garland unveils new posh ride

Celebrated skit maker Saurce Garland, popularly known as Soosi, has kicked off the new year in style with a brand-new luxury ride.

Our sources confirm that the Safe Boda service has lost yet another client, as Soosi has upgraded to a 4MATIC Mercedes-Benz ML350.

The Audio Beam Events, Soosi Creative Arts, and Source Collections boss has had a stellar 2024, producing viral content, including a Uganda tourism advert and a highly successful collaboration with Nigerian comedian Sabinus.

His hard work and consistency have finally paid off, allowing him to join the league of skit makers and influencers cruising in luxury.

Photos obtained by this publication show Soosi posing proudly in front of his new SUV, grinning ear to ear.

The entertainer, who has steadily built a name for himself through creative skits and brand endorsements, has seen his efforts turn into tangible rewards.

One of his biggest wins came in November 2024, when his collaboration with Sabinus gained widespread recognition.

The skit, which humorously tackled themes of business and unexpected plot twists, resonated with audiences across Africa. This partnership underscored a growing trend of cross-border collaborations in Africa’s digital entertainment space.

Garland has been a key player in showcasing Uganda’s vibrant tourism sector and cultural richness. His October 2024 video, “Things You Will Only Find in Uganda”, was a testament to his passion for promoting Uganda’s unique attractions.