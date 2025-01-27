Rema throws surprise birthday fête for legend Halima Namakula

Ugandan songstress Rema Namakula has once again shown deep affection for legendary fellow artist and namesake Halima Namakula.

Over the weekend she threw a surprise birthday party for the vocalist, actress, and former beauty queen as she turned 65.

Halima, who has long been admired for her youthful energy and elegance, took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude.

“She did it again! My unique girl @remah001. Thank you for this big surprise!! You really caught me off guard. Momma is still enjoying her cake! 🎂 And thank my Muko for being there, always,” Halima posted.

Rema responded with an equally warm message, writing, "Keep glowing mama."

A Life of Grace and Confidence

Halima Namakula has continued to inspire many with her ageless beauty, high-spirited personality, and love for life.

Despite her advanced age, she remains actively engaged with her fans on social media, frequently sharing updates about her workouts, beauty routines, and social outings.

A Legendary Figure in Ugandan Entertainment

Halima Namakula is a household name in Uganda’s entertainment industry, earning the title "the mother of all artists" for her influence and mentorship over the years.

She has spent most of her life in music and acting, making a significant mark on the industry.